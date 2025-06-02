Jaguars Have Unlimited Possibilities With Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program is in full swing, and all eyes are on the two-way phenom and 2nd overall pick Travis Hunter.
So far, Hunter has been the life of the party during practices, constantly showing off his dance moves and catching passes with a huge smile stretched out across his face.
Bucky Brooks of NFL Network has always had strong connections with the Jaguars' franchise. Not only is he Jacksonville's current preseason broadcaster (as he already spent some time at their OTAs this month), but he's also a former Jaguar himself.
Brooks co-hosts the "Move the Sticks" podcast alongside draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah and Hunter was a name that came up in last week's episode. Brooks had nothing but good words to say about the young rookie as he explained in-depth how the Jaguars plan to use Hunter in the upcoming season.
“So he's a two-way player” Brooks said. “I would say, like, if he was playing on my high school team, we would have Travis Hunter like a one-and-a-half player. Meaning he's going to start on offense, and then he's going to be a situational player on defense, which makes a lot of sense. Anyone who has coached high school, that's typically how you go. You don't want to wear your guy out all the way. And I think there's a smart way to be able to get it done.”
This is basically what we've been hearing so far: primarily offense and situational defensive snaps.
“They have everything planned out. So from a practice schedule standpoint, three days of offense, one day of defense. Cover those situations that you need him on defense. Make sure he's ready for that. Whether that's third down red zone, got to have his situations, have him ready.”
Brooks also continued to explain how he believes it'll be possible for the Jags to handle the schemes for Hunter to be able to play both sides.
“I think it's also a lot easier to do it when you're more of a zone-based team than a man-based team. Because when you think about zone, it's not the running around that is required in man-to-man. When it's zone coverage, it's see ball, get ball, hang in your area, those things. And I also think that plays to his strengths.”
Every fan, not only in Jacksonville, will be waiting to see how Hunter handles himself in an NFL jersey, and if he can really continue his full-game domination at the professional level.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Hunter's role and more @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Hunter's role and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE