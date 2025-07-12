Who Do the Jaguars Take in 2015 Re-Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are no strangers to misfires in the NFL Draft.
One of the biggest swings and misses the Jaguars took over the last decade came in 2015, when the Jaguars selected Florida Gators defensive end Dante Fowler with the No. 3 pick, making him the highest non-quarterback selected.
Besides the fact the Jaguars took Fowler over superior prospects in Amari Cooper, Leonard Williams and Brandon Scherff, it has since become clear that Fowler was nowhere near the best pass-rusher in that draft class.
As things stand today, Fowler has the sixth-most career sacks of any player from the class, putting him behind names like Danielle Hunter, Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith, Frank Clark, and Bud Dupree.
In the latest re-draft from Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars amended the Fowler mistake by selecting Hunter with the third pick. While Hunter was originally the No. 88 pick and was nowhere near consideration for the No. 3 pick, there is no debating the kind of NF career he has had thus far.
"The Jaguars needed an edge rusher from this class and chose Dante Fowler Jr. out of Florida. In hindsight, the better pick would have been Danielle Hunter, who, more than a decade later, is still producing at a high level," PFF said.
"Hunter has earned pass-rush grades above 70.0 in each of the past six seasons, including three above 80.0. He’s also recorded more than 10.5 sacks in every season in which he played more than 10 games."
Fowler's Jaguars career got off to an unlucky start with the Gators star tore his ACL on the first day of minicamp. He recovered and played 16 games in 2016, but recorded just four sacks as he became overshadowed by new teammate Yannick Ngakoue.
Fowler would spend another 23 games with the Jaguars before being traded during the 2018 season. The highlight of his Jaguars tenure came when he sacked Tom Brady twice in the AFC Championship Game.
In 39 career games with the Jaguars, Fowler started just one contest and recorded 14 sacks. The Jaguars eventually traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, and he has bounced around the NFL since.
