What is the Jaguars' Biggest Pre-Training Camp Need?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a lot of issues during the 2024 season, as explained by their meteoric fall and 4-13 record.
The Jaguars' new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli made a flurry of offseason moves since being hired to patch up the holes on the roster, but which holes still remain?
That is the question posed by CBS Sports as they identified the top remaining need for each AFC team. For the Jaguars, they landed on the defensive tackle room.
"There is a lot of wish-casting in regards to Jacksonville's defensive interior; hoping that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign," CBS said.
"There may not be many wide receiver duos in the league better than Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr., but the position does not have a lot of talent aside from those two players unless personal stock in Parker Washington bounces back. Cornerback is another area where they are relying on young players to continue on an upward trajectory."
It isn't surprising to see the Jaguars' defensive tackle room come into focus once again. While the unit has plenty of talent, it is still largely the same position group that struggled to impact the quarterback or stifile rushing attacks last season.
The Jaguars are clearly high on the group and what they can do in a new defensive scheme, however, considering the Jaguars did not add a single free agent or draft pick to the unit.
"I think that whole group is about to take a jump. They're working their tails off right now, and you can tell that there's a connective element that's coming to life in a short period of time," Gladstone said after the draft when asked about not investing in the defensive tackle position.
"So we certainly look forward to seeing I think guys being different positions than they've been in the past and that being an element that activates different sides of them. Their whole approach has been great so far, so we're looking forward to it.”
