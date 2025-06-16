Jaguars' Darnell Savage Achieves His Goals at Football Camp
After five-years with the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars Free Safety Darrnell Savage is entering his second year in Duval, but the seven-year NFL veteran has never forgotten his Delaware roots.
On Friday, Savage returned home to speak to and mentor nearly 300 youth players at a football clinic at a facility in which he trained as a youth after a serious injury suffered in high school that threatened to end his football career before it even started.
Savage and fellow Delaware native Brian O'Neil, an offensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, trained and mentored youth boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 16 at the Titus Free Community Football Clinic in Wilmington. Savage spoke on Thursday during mandatory minicamp and conveyed his enthusiasm to give back to the youth of his home state.
"I feel like at our position that we’re in, we don’t really get a chance to really let it sink all in at times because we’re always focused on what’s next. But just being there and being in the moment with the kids and kind of seeing how they react to you, and you know, just them wanting to be there and wanting to do stuff at a camp and stuff, it’s cool", said Savage.
Savage continued what it means to him to coach, train and inspire the campers at the clinic.
"You know, kids just being outside, cause nowadays everyone likes being in the house, on the iPad or the phone. So, just being able to spend that time with them, having them outside, running around with them and interact[ing] with them, hopefully [it] changes their lives."
"It’s important because it’s possible. A lot of kids come from places where they might get told a lot of things are impossible or hard to achieve, but when you see it in 4K, it seems a little more feasible, a little more able to achieve something. So just trying to be that for them, just {being} a positive role model, a big smile and just trying to be a reinforcement for them to be whatever they want to do, whatever they want, you know to complete in their life. I’m just excited".
It's not an exaggeration to say that the youth of America needs more role models. With Savage's message of turning adversity into a successful career, nearly 300 youth athletes learne that they can do whatevr they want to complete in their life. Mission accomplished for Darnell Savage.
