Jaguars Salary Cap Review: Cap Space, Dead Money and New Contracts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hard at work to get into position to get under the cap, but there is still more work to be done in the coming days.

With Jaguars general manager James Gladstone set to navigate the start of the legal tampering period, here is where things stand with the cap and where they still have to go.

Cap Space

According to Spotrac, the Jaguars have $6,895,605 in cap space ahead of the start of the legal tampering period. Jacksonville can still create room with relative ease, whether that is by restructuring more deals, making trades, or releasing players. The Jaguars have more contracts to work on, but they have already hit a good place regardless.

Expect the Jaguars to continue to make those moves over the next several days. Nothing has to be official until Wednesday, and the Jaguars can ponder each of their options as they assess what the free agency market looks like at the same time.

Dead Money

The Jaguars are carrying quite a bit of dead money entering the offseason, ranking fifth in the NFL in dead cap at $50,977,118. This is largely due to just a couple of contracts the Jaguars moved on from last season. Tyson Campbell carries a $19.52 million hit and takes up 6.48% of the cap space, more than every player on the Jaguars roster other than Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen.

After Campbell, there is wide receiver Gabe Davis at $14.6 million, followed by Greg Newsome at $7.052 million and then Darnell Savage at $6.2 million. This is one area the Jaguars are still being a bit hampered by; it is not a major hinderance, but the Jaguars will be in a better spot when they are removed from those three contract decisions made by a past regime.

New Contracts

The Jaguars have added a few players on new contracts since the season ended, but none were major deals. To date, the Jaguars have signed tight end Quintin Morris, running back DeeJay Dallas, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and cornerback Keith Taylor to small deals that combine for just $6.59 million.