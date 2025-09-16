Jaguar Report

3 Observations on Jaguars' Stunning Darnell Savage Move

What do we make of the Jacksonville Jaguars' surprising move to release Darnell Savage?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to overhaul the roster of players from the prior regime, with Tuesday marking the sudden and surprising release of veteran safety Darnell Savage.

Savage signed with the Jaguars as a free agent last March after five years with the Green Bay Packers, starting 13 games in 2024 and recording one interception and six pass breakups.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) walks off the field after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, what do we make of the move to release Savage? We break it down below.

Jaguars Never Got it Right With Savage

Simply put, the Jaguars bungled the addition of Savage from the jump. An explosive athlete who has the ability to be a genuine play-maker, Savage was signed to be a nickel cornerback last season before issues at the safety position forced him to move back to safety and out of his ideal role. Then in 2025, things didn't get any better.

Savage entered a training camp battle with Andrew Wingard and Antonio Johnson for the starting safety role next to Eric Murray, and Wingard seemingly was the hand-picked option to win it from the start. Savage is a talented player who the last regime misused, and who the current regime did not make room for.

Pushing Future Chips In on Ransaw

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) hauls in a pass while running routes during the seventh organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, June 2, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars do not have much in the way of long-term answers at safety. Savage was brought in last year to be a core piece for years to come, and now the Jaguars are looking at the present-day combination of Andrew Wingard and Eric Murray and younger pieces like Caleb Ransaw, Antonio Johnson and Rayuan Lane.

Johnson has already had a tenure as a starter before that did not go particually well, while Lane profiles more as a special teams player and defensive backup like former safety Daniel Thomas. This means in terms of the long-term future of the safety position, the Jaguars are pushing all of their chips in on Ransaw. With him missing his entire rookie year due to injury, this is a leap of faith.

Who is S3?

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) stands on the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The biggest question following the Savage move is who is the new No. 3 safety. Savage had logged 46 snaps over the first two games as the team's dime package safety, taking the place of a second linebacker in each of the last two games. Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has not been afraid to utilize three safeties throughout camp and the preseason, either, so this is a clear open role on the depth chart.

The most obvious answer is third-year safety Antonio Johnson, who has played one defensive snap this season. Johnson had a rough go at it as a starter in 2024, but a role as a No. 3 safety might be exactly what he needs to thrive.

