Jaguars Legend Reacts to Brian Thomas' Rough Bengals Performance
The Jacksonville Jaguars are far from reeling, but there is a strange slump from second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. that the Jaguars need to see him break out of sooner rather than later.
Thomas, who head coach Liam Coen said is dealing with a wrist injury, caught just 4-of-12 targets in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and has five catches on 19 targets this season.
Sunday's game was particularly rough, with Thomas dropping a key fourth-down target and also not appearing to play particularly physical on several other reps.
One Jaguars legend has now weighed in on Thomas' career-worst game, with former running back Fred Taylor speaking on 1010XL about his reaction to the No. 1 receiver's day.
Taylor Speaks
"There are some things that are called, you know, it's called expectation of one. You know, the expectation of being a true number one and that pressure that comes along with it," Taylor said.
"And then when you're supposed to go out and make plays, and you don't make plays, it can shatter or rattle your confidence. Getting hit, you know, preseason he took a nice shot there. He might be a little gun shy, who knows, but you have to go up and make the plays."
To Thomas' credit, one of the plays many have harped on was actually a misfire from quarterback Trevor Lawrence according to Coen.
But no matter the process, people are looking for bigger results from Thomas after his dynamic rookie season.
"If he had played during the Donovan Darius era ... he's gonna flinch and clinch up if you look his way if he played in that era. These guys aren't hitting now. But again, this is what they're used to. This is what they've been conditioned for. It's just part of the game. And not ducking the ball, you know, not climbing up, not trying to avoid the hospital ball," Taylor said.
"I'm not saying that's the part of it, but guys have always made business decisions. Some of the best receivers ever, the Isaac Bruces, the Marvin Harrisons. They didn't have a lot of run after catch. They would catch it and get down immediately. But either case, BT has to make the play. You've got to make a play or attempt to make a play."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Taylor's comments, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and Taylor's by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.