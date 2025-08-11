Which Jaguars Player Needs a Big Preseason?
There's a lot riding on the preseason in Northern Florida, especially for incumbent members of the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2025 under the new regime that features Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, and a revamped coaching staff.
With the preseason officially underway with performances on display in-stadium, there's less protection for players coming off of a rough season in Jacksonville as opposed to those that the new brain trust has handpicked to wear teal and black.
Typically, players notice if they are excluded from top ten lists put out by different publications. But PFF's 10 NFL Players Who Need a Strong 2025 Preseason list was one that Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen isn't chagrined to see his name missing from the lot. But one of those ten players is Jaguars' Safety Darnell Savage.
PFF on Savage's Need for a Strong Preseason
"Savage inked a three-year, $21.75 million deal to leave the Packers and join the Jaguars last offseason. The initial results were short of the mark, and his seat is growing hotter ahead of a pivotal second season with the organization," wrote Bradley Locker. "Savage’s grade fell by more than 30 points, all the way to a career-low 46.9 mark. While his run defense was relatively steady, his coverage cratered, evidenced by a 41.5 PFF coverage grade and a 114.6 passer rating when targeted."
As part of a remade secondary under new head coach Liam Coen, Savage is competing to start among four safeties, listed as a co-first-team option with Eric Murray.
In a June episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, John Shipley labeled Savage as an "Under the Radar" guy for the Jags.
Jaguars on SI/s John Shipley on Savage for the Jaguars in 2025
"I think Savage has a different skill set than the other safeties at practice. He's, to me, the best athlete that they have at safety. Probably, he's very dynamic, very explosive, has also, in my opinion, maybe the best ball skills at a position there."
"He definitely battled with things last year. He had the hamstring injury, and then after it looked like he was the slot defender, [he] really shined there for the first few weeks, and then they moved him to safety because they were clearly having issues at safety [with] Antonio Johnson's development, things seemed like they were coming at him a little fast, obviously," recalled Shipley.
Savage may be considered a "Big Cat on a Hot Tin Roof", but a concerted and productive effort in preseason action, whether it's against Pittsburgh, New Orleans, or Miami, will go a long way for Savage and the Jaguars in 2025.
