The Good, Not So Good From Jaguars Camp Day 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars put in a lot of work for Day 11, but what were the highlights?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan (19) walks with quarterback John Wolford (18) after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up eleven days of training camp thus far, and we are that much closer to seeing the final product.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars on Day 11 in terms of the highs and the lows? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good.

The Good

Parker Washington

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Maybe the player who has done the most for his stock since training camp began, Parker Washington had a fantastic day on Wednesday. He made several impressive grabs downfield, including a contested catch against Tyson Campbell and Andrew Wingard that qualified as the play of the day.

Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) hits a dummy during an NFL training camp second session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have known for a long time now that they would be leaning on Brenton Strange at tight end, and days like Wednesday showed why the franchise has faith in the former Penn State second-round pick. Strange has had a consistent camp, and on Wednesday he took it a step further with a dazzling one-handed catch downfield over Devin Lloyd.

John Wolford

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback John Wolford (18) passes the ball after an NFL training camp seventh session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback had his best practice yet on Wednesday, finding his rhythm throughout the practice and showing some underatted mobility on plays where the Jaguars aimed to get him on the move. He will be an interesting name to watch during the preseason as he battles Seth Hennigan for the No. 3 quarterback role, though practices like the one Wolford had on Wednesday should give the experienced veteran the edge here.

The Not-So-Good

Goal Line Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches his team warm up before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had some issues with their goal line offense on Wednesday, which is only notable because of the team's previous struggles in short-yardage situations. The Jaguars' defense deserves credit for not giving up much room at the point of attack, but it was consistently tough sledding for the Jaguars' offense when they needed just a few yards.

Safeties

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26), safety Daniel Thomas (20), cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27), and safety Andrew Wingard (42) look on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Jaguars did see Eric Murray pick off Nick Mullens, it was otherwise not a banner day for the group outside of Darnell Savage. Savage made some impressive plays in one-on-ones, but otherwise the unit had a tough time keeping up with the Jaguars' wide receivers and tight ends in the red-zone.

