The Good, Not So Good From Jaguars Camp Day 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up eleven days of training camp thus far, and we are that much closer to seeing the final product.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars on Day 11 in terms of the highs and the lows? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good.
The Good
Parker Washington
Maybe the player who has done the most for his stock since training camp began, Parker Washington had a fantastic day on Wednesday. He made several impressive grabs downfield, including a contested catch against Tyson Campbell and Andrew Wingard that qualified as the play of the day.
Brenton Strange
The Jaguars have known for a long time now that they would be leaning on Brenton Strange at tight end, and days like Wednesday showed why the franchise has faith in the former Penn State second-round pick. Strange has had a consistent camp, and on Wednesday he took it a step further with a dazzling one-handed catch downfield over Devin Lloyd.
John Wolford
The Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback had his best practice yet on Wednesday, finding his rhythm throughout the practice and showing some underatted mobility on plays where the Jaguars aimed to get him on the move. He will be an interesting name to watch during the preseason as he battles Seth Hennigan for the No. 3 quarterback role, though practices like the one Wolford had on Wednesday should give the experienced veteran the edge here.
The Not-So-Good
Goal Line Offense
The Jaguars had some issues with their goal line offense on Wednesday, which is only notable because of the team's previous struggles in short-yardage situations. The Jaguars' defense deserves credit for not giving up much room at the point of attack, but it was consistently tough sledding for the Jaguars' offense when they needed just a few yards.
Safeties
While the Jaguars did see Eric Murray pick off Nick Mullens, it was otherwise not a banner day for the group outside of Darnell Savage. Savage made some impressive plays in one-on-ones, but otherwise the unit had a tough time keeping up with the Jaguars' wide receivers and tight ends in the red-zone.
