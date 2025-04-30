BREAKING: Jaguars Declining Option On Former First-Round Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another critical offseason decision.
This time, it revolves around linebacker Devin Lloyd and his fifth-year option. The Jaguars look set to decline Lloyd's option for the 2026 offseason after exercising Travon Walker's option earlier in the offseason.
"The Jaguars are not picking up the fifth-year option for linebacker Devin Lloyd, per source. He is now set to hit 2026 free agency. Lloyd was productive last season with 113 tackles, two sacks, one interception and four pass deflections," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on X.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone did not have an immediate answer for Lloyd's option following the 2025 NFL Draft, but it has been widely expected for the Jaguars to not exercise Lloyd's option.
"No plans right now in terms of we’re having those conversations, getting used to the player, right? We’ve just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the start of the offseason program on April 9.
"We’re excited about him, a guy that we see we can do some things with. Like, we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience, so some of those conversations will be open and honest, and communicated.”
A first-round pick in 2022 after the Jaguars traded back into the first-round, Lloyd has been a starter for the vast majority of his three years with the Jaguars.
This means the former Utah star will now officially play in a contract season in 2025 as the Jaguars move to the third defensive scheme and defensive coordinator in Lloyd's career.
This time around, Lloyd will be led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Finding some success and consistency on defense could go a long way for Lloyd, who has not seen much stability in terms of coaching staff during his career thus far.
The Jaguars added two linebackers during the draft in Notre Dame's Jack Kiser and Auburn's Jalen McLeod, though McLeod seems more like an outside linebacker who can also be lined up on the edge. It remains to be seen what the Jaguars' long-term plans are for the linebacker room and whether Lloyd fits into them.
