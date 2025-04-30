National Voice Believes Jaguars Were Bound to Land Top Prospect
The Jacksonville Jaguars landed the biggest splash in the 2025 NFL Draft, moving up to the second selection to get two way player Travis Hunter to be apart of the franchise. The Jaguars, after a disappointing season, have made strides in the right direction to boost their franchise.
The Jaguars have pieces to a winning puzzle in Brian Thomas Jr and Trevor Lawrence, but adding Hunter elevates the floor for the Jaguars, should they be able to fix their defensive woes. Jacksonville has been longing for another winning season, and with Hunter, it could be on the horizon.
The front office hired James Gladstone as the new general manager of the Jaguars, and he has already made a strong first impression since taking the reins of the franchise. Already proving to be well spoken, Gladstone was very punctual when it came to introducing Hunter to the Jaguars media.
According to Pat McAfee, he believes that this was the Jaguars plan all along, being to trade up to get Hunter in the draft. Following listening to what Gladstone had to say about Hunter, McAfee believes it was too well spoken for him to just blurt out on the spot, and that he has been planning the announcement for weeks.
"What a promo for 'ol Gladstone there," McAfee said. "I'll tell you what, it feels like it was pretty obvious that they were going to make that move all along. Gladstone didn't think of that in just one night. That promo right there has been a couple monther."
"He said the way he lifts the space, the whole space. He was talking about them selling out Colorado, lifting the entire thing. Ratings every game that he was apart of was huge. Everything that he was saying was a promo cut to say 'this is who this guy actually is, not what I am making up.'"
If that was the case, being that Hunter was going to be a Jaguar all along, the franchise isn't playing around anymore, they want to win as soon as possible. Bringing in two top draft picks back-to-back years should be able to elevate the franchise to a possible division winner.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the draft!
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' new roster when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.