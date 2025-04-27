Draft Expert Reviews James Gladstone’s 1st Draft
Jacksonville’s biggest need entering the draft was defensive tackle, according to Mel Kiper. The Jaguars finished the weekend without drafting one, but they also finished with Travis Hunter.
“He will make the Jaguars better on both sides of the ball,” Kiper wrote Saturday night after giving the Jaguars a B on their overall draft. “So, while the trade package is hefty, I understand the approach.
“I projected Mason Graham to the Jaguars at No. 5 in all four of my mock drafts this cycle. I saw defensive tackle as the weakest spot on the roster. After all, the Jaguars allowed 5.9 yards per play and 25.6 points per game last season, both bottom-five numbers in the NFL.”
While Jacksonville didn’t bolster its defensive line, it did bolster its defensive secondary. Hunter will begin his NFL career primarily as a wide receiver but he’ll get plenty of snaps in coverage, too. And after trading up to draft the Heisman winner No. 2 overall, surrendering his second-round choice, James Gladstone took a cornerback in the third round, Caleb Ransaw (No. 88 overall). Don’t expect to see Hunter on the bench in critical situations, Kiper said.
“The Jaguars lack a difference-maker opposite Tyson Campbell, and I'm betting Hunter sees plenty of work in coverage, especially late in close games. You can't leave this guy on the sideline in big spots, regardless of whether it's the offense or defense on the field. His ball skills, general feel for the game and speed will transform the Jaguars' outlook.”
Kiper said Jacksonville got excellent value with Wyatt Milum, a versatile offensive lineman from West Virginia, and Bhayshul Tuten, the speedy running back from Virginia Tech.
But Hunter will forever define this draft, and no one needs Kiper’s hair to understand that.
“The intel started to shift over the past week,” Kiper said, “and the Jags focusing on offense in Round 1 became more and more likely. Liam Coen -- an offensive-minded coach -- obviously wanted to get Trevor Lawrence another elite playmaker in his first year at the helm. Hunter will accomplish that after catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs last season. Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange form a solid trio.”
