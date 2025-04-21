Where Do The Jaguars Rank in the Last Five Drafts?
For the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into the 2025 NFL Draft this week, it is a whole new feeling that started when owner Shad Khan hired new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone.
It gives them a new feeling around the whole building and especially outside of it with their fan base. All around, there has been good and positive energy from the new regime.
Coen and Gladstone will be getting ready for their first draft as members of the Jaguars organization. We have already seen what they are looking to do with their free agent signings.
Now, will they look to take the same approach in the draft? We did not know what to expect from them because it is their first draft, but they have proven in their previous teams that they know how to find talent in the draft.
But before we get to the first draft class for Coen and Gladstone, we take a look at where the Jaguars rank among all the NFL teams over the last five years in the NFL Draft. The Jaguars have made good picks but not all of them have been good picks.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic ranked the Jaguars as the 23rd team in the last five years of drafting.
In that time, the Jaguars had 11 top-50 picks, two picks who became Pro Bowlers, and a selection of picks that led to 36 starting seasons in the NFL.
Trevor Lawrence was chosen as the team's best pick, while C.J. Henderson earned the nod for worst pick in that span. The best value pick was Andre Cisco, who the Jaguars selected with the No. 65 pick in 2021.
"Few teams have done less with more since 2020 than Jacksonville, which recently fired GM Trent Baalke. Travon Walker is a good microcosm for how the Jaguars have drafted in this stretch — he’s improved a lot since his rookie season, but in no world should he have been taken in front of Aidan Hutchinson," The Athletic said.
“Yeah, I think, we've talked about in tangibly rich—really good football players are what we're trying to find. I mean, that's guys truly love and live playing football to that extent. We want them to be both mentally and physically tough, said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
The new regime will look to bring in an excellent draft class and get things going in the right direction for the Jaguars starting in 2025.
