Jaguars' Liam Coen Details His Draft Philosophy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.— Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows what kind of players he wants.
While Coen is a first-time head coach, it has been made perfectly clear what his vision for the Jaguars and their culture is -- from the players, to the coaches, to the front office and beyond.
So when it comes to Coen's first draft as a head coach, there is a clear template for what he is looking for. And it goes beyond the generic scouting report terms the NFL is so used to regurgitating.
“Yeah, I think, we've talked about in tangibly rich—really good football players are what we're trying to find. I mean, that's guys that truly love and live playing football to that extent. We want them to be both mentally and physically tough," Coen said on Monday.
"Those are things that are going to be kind of non-negotiable for us when it comes down to it. The rest, man, fast, strong, long, like, we're not even trying to use those adjectives or those words in this whole deal. We're really just trying to say, like, do we want them or not? Like, do we want the player or not? Do we want to coach this player or not? Try to keep it there and then be able to get into it."
Coen and the Jaguars are looking to set a tone early on in 2025. They do not view this as a pure rebuild and want to hit the ground running at full speed.
And for the Jaguars and Coen to do that, the Jaguars will need to bring in the right people. Coen knows what that looks like, and he is determined to find the prospects who will be able to elevate the roster on and off the field.
"So mentally and physically tough guys that love to play that ultimately, man, they're just loving to compete, coming from maybe some good programs that have won, that know how to do things, then do things right," Coen said.
"I felt like that was something in Tampa last year that really helped that rookie class; they all came from really good programs that helped them get onboarded pretty quickly.”
