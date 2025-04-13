Who Do Jaguars Take in 7-Round Mock?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their final reports and draft boards in order for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.
The Jaguars are under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. These two will be drafting their first class in Jacksonville.
They want to bring in players that they best believe fits the team they are trying to build and fits their scheme as well.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network released a recent seven round mock draft and these are the players they have the Jaguars taking.
5) Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
"The Jacksonville Jaguars focused on their offensive line in free agency and added depth in the secondary. Now, in this mock draft, they’re in a great position to strengthen their defensive line.
Mason Graham’s athleticism and quick hands make him a dangerous pass rusher at defensive tackle, but what really stands out is his pad level, anchor strength, and awareness in run defense. He has the tools to be an immediate contributor with Pro Bowl potential."
36) Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
"After addressing their interior defensive line with their first-round pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars could look to boost their offensive line with another one of their early selections.
As a behemoth of an offensive tackle with a nasty demeanor, Aireontae Ersery is capable of dominating edge rushers at the point of attack. His size-adjusted athleticism is also impressive, and once he gets his hands right, it’s very tough for opposing defenders to disengage."
70) Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
"Elijah Arroyo is a reliable run blocker who brings ideal effort in the trenches, and he has better deep speed than most at the tight end position, helping him stretch the field vertically."
88) Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
"Quincy Riley is a fluid, technically sound cornerback with ideal ball skills and sharp instincts that could eventually make him a solid starter in the NFL."
107) Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
Jaguars beef up their defensive line with Gillotte. The Jaguars need a better pass rush in 2025.
126) Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
The Jaguars get a good running back in the middle rounds. Neal is an excellent back with size and strength.
142) Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Three-year starter with ascending production and the potential to play inside and outside. Bryant has good size but lacks suddenness and pure vertical gas," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
182) Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada
The Jaguars are getting a steal with selecting Crawford at this stage of the draft. Brings a physical style to the Jaguars.
194) Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
Jaguars get another defensive tackle late in the draft. They want to have depth on the line and keep the defense fresh next season.
221) Willie Lampkin, OG, Coastal Carolina
Jaguars add depth on the offensive line with their final pick of the draft.
