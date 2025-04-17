Jaguars' Defense Takes a Strong Leap in Mock Draft
After making many changes to their front office and coaching staff this offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars appear ready for the upcoming NFL Draft. Jacksonville has a new general manager. This makes things interesting, as the first-time GM does not have draft tendencies yet.
After years of bad free agency moves by the previous Jaguars regime and often selecting the wrong players in the draft, James Gladstone will oversee one of the most difficult roster rebuilds in the National Football League. The Jaguars having so many holes on their roster may help.
Since Jacksonville has as many needs as it does, it cannot be boxed in on draft night. Jacksonville has many different units that can improve, but it largely depends on the scouts' assessments of the players available. Still, Jacksonville is in a position to improve significantly this summer.
Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft, with draft predictions for every team in the league. Sheath believes the Jaguars will start a productive draft by selecting defender Jalon Walker from Georgia. He would be a solid addition for the Jaguars.
Walker would improve a Jaguars defense that single-handedly lost multiple games for the Jaguars last season. Walker performed well at Georgia and was one of their most consistent players in his final season in Athens. Walker would bring the same mentality to Jacksonville.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense was abysmal against the pass in 2024. The team ranked dead last in net yards allowed per pass attempt, dead last in first downs allowed through the air, and had the third-fewest interceptions," Sheath said.
"Georgia’s Jalon Walker had a dominant 2024 season, winning the Butkus Award. He led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 11 and sacks with 6.5. Walker also totaled 60 tackles, good for fourth-best on his team. Additionally, he finished the season with 23 total pressures and 13 quarterback hurries.
Sheath noted that Walker could help the Jaguars' defense blitz more, as they were highly unsuccessful at doing so. Adding Walker early in the first round could expedite the Jaguars' turnaround efforts.
"Jacksonville blitzed at the lowest rate of any team in 2024, so its low quarterback pressure rate could be slightly misleading. Nevertheless, new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile preached “violence” upon landing the Jaguars job, making the first-team All-American a perfect fit," Sheath said.
Make sure to follow us this afternoon on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also go and visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE