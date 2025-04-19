Do Jaguars Have a Slam Dunk Option at No. 5?
A starter's draft.
That is what the 2025 NFL Draft class has typically been described through the offseason. A class that is plenty deep with starting-level talent and enough depth to help build a championship-level roster.
But, at the same time, a draft class that is seemingly lacking when it comes to blue-chip options at the top of the draft class.
While draft classes like 2021 and 2024 have gone down as illustrious classes thanks to the All-Pros and Pro Bowlers taken within the top picks, the 2025 draft class will likely be more remembered for the strength of Day 2 and Day 3.
That of course leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars in a tough spot at No. 5 overall. The Jaguars clearly will not be able to have a miracle happen in the form of Travis Hunter slipping to No. 5.
There is the Abdul Carter pipedream, of course. But odds are the Jaguars will be presented with options such as Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and perhaps LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell if he isn't selected at No. 4.
While Graham has been the common pick for the Jaguars in most mock drafts, it certainly does not appear the Jaguars have a stacked set of options at No. 5. And it is due to the lack of a slam dunk, must-draft prospect in that range that leads one analyst to believe the Jaguars should draft Jeanty.
"I really do think Jeanty is special. I might take him and just say hey, run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, take the pressure off the quarterback and take those big shots down the field to Brian Thomas and then just work it out from there. Because, there is nobody at 5 that makes me want to say I won't take that back. It just, there isn't," CBS Sports' Pete Prisco said on 1010XL.
"And that is why I think they are kind of going through that process right now and that's where they are. I think that is the mechanism right now. Is do you take the back? And if you do, you know, what is the perception of it? Because I don't think there is a slam dunk guy for them to take at 5."
With more and more mock drafts linking the Jaguars to Jeanty at No. 5 for, frankly, the exact reasons Prisco mentioned, it is likely time to start realizing that Jeany could be a real option for the Jaguars.
