Jaguars Mailbag: Draft Talk Heats Up

Q: What are some realistic scenarios that could come from the draft that you feel would earn a low grade (in your opinion). Obviously, draft grades are always fluctuating but what would/ could realistically occur that would lead you to giving a bad grade?
A: From the draft in general? That is tough. I am a believer in the long-term track record of the consensus board, so I do put some value into that. With that said, I think just targeting low-value positions early on is a way to make a grade like that happen, which would mean running back, tight end, things of that sort.
A running back or tight end at No. 5 probably gets below a C from me. Same with taking Tet McMillan. Rest of the picks I could at least think you can make a case for.
Q: How many starters do you expect the Jags to get out of the draft?
A: I think they could get a starting player along the offensive line, interior defensive line, at safety, at receiver, and then potentially at running back and at cornerback. So four-to-six sounds about right I think -- at least for 2025.
Q: Which running back (not named Ashton) do you think could be a good fit in Coen’s offense? And do you think there is a high probability they pick one on day 1 or 2?
A: Day 2 guys I think would be fun to see with Coen: Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan James, and R.J. Harvey. On Day 3, I think guys like Devin Neal, D.J. Giddens, Damien Martinez all make sense as well. And considering how much it sounds like the Jaguars want to lean on the run game, I certainly wouldn't rule it out.
Q: Who is a player no one is talking about that they could take at 5?
A: This is tough because I just see so few options for them. Maybe if Will Campbell is off the board they go for an offensive lineman not named Armand Membou. Kelvin Banks, perhaps? Joshua Simmons?
Q: Ashton Jeanty would be the __ best wide receiver on the Jags?
A: Funny enough, thats another reason I think he could go No. 5. Not because he is a receiver-like target out of the backfield, but he is really comfortable as a pass-catcher and looks like a pure natural on screens.
Q: Media and fans already start to make fun of this front office with their persistent intangible rich speaking. And on the other side fans complain about Graham because he lacks arm size. Do Jaguars fans have a Stockholm syndrome and secretly miss Baalke?
A: I think it is the pre-draft process and there is simply nothing else to talk about.
Q: Do you believe Coens messaging of fixing the run game to make life easier on Trevor could lead to a Jeanty selection at 5?
A: I have said for a few weeks now that a Jeanty selection isn't the most shocking pick the Jaguars could make, to me. I wouldn't do it, but I at least see the logic and why it could happen.
Q: Am I right in thinking the only way we’re not drafting Graham is if we trade back?
A: I am not confident enough in anything about this draft process or draft class to make a proclamation like that. I believe the pick will be Graham right now, but I could see myself locking it into Jeanty in a few days.
Q: If the rumors of Vegas wanting Jeanty are legitimate, can you see a team jumping ahead of them to take him?
A: I don't think so. I do think teams would feel OK with taking Jeanty in the top-10, but I am not of the belief that teams would be willing to give up extra draft picks to do so.
Q: Over/under on total WR+RB added in the draft
A: Let's set it at 2.5. I think it will be one running back and one receiver, but we will see.
Q: Of their top 4 selections, what do you expect the breakdown to be of offense vs defense? (3 offense - 1 defense?)
A: I think they will lean defense in a big way, so I would probably go 3 defense, 1 offense, and maybe an even split. The Jaguars signed eight offensive free agents and only two defensive ones, so there is a need to address the defense.
Q: With the rookie pay scale, the #5 overall pick will be paid a 4 year, $36m guaranteed contract. How does that impact the draft pick? Should we aim for a more expensive position like LT, edge, or DT rather than RB or TE in order to get a better "deal"?
A: I do not think it is actually a better deal. If the Jaguars take Jeanty at No. 5, for example, he would be one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL before he takes a snap.
