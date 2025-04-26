3 Observations on Jaguars Drafting Caleb Ransaw
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft with two picks in the third round and after two trades ... still managed to leave with two picks.
The first of those picks was Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw, who Jaguars general manager James Gladstone gushed about following the draft's second day.
“Gosh, it's an endless list. I don't know how much time we got, but he was somebody that really sparked my interest once I got on the job here," Gladstone said.
"Not a player that I had enough familiarity with walking into the door, but our coaches did such a good job articulating the vision for his usage, opened my eyes to a lot of elements that he possesses. One of the things that really jumps out more than anything is the versatility."
So, what do we think of the pick? We break it down below.
Jaguars badly wanted to upgrade secondary
The Jaguars have made one thing clear under the new regime: they thought the secondary was an absolute disaster in 2024. They were clearly right considering the number of big plays the Jaguars gave up through the air last season, with the Jaguars finishing the season as one of the worst defenses in football.
With the addition of Ransaw and the drafting of Travis Hunter -- who will play part-time cornerback -- and the signings of Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray in free agency, the Jaguars have now completely overhauled a unit that badly needed it.
Ransaw could start quickly
The Jaguars' safety position was one of the Jaguars' worst position groups in 2024, and it was clear entering the offseason the Jaguars would need to add an injection of talent to the unit. With Andre Cisco leaving in free agency and Daniel Thomas and Andrew Wingard entering contract years, this was a big need in the short- and long-term future.
It remains to be seen how the Jaguars deploy the safety position under Anthony Campanile. Perhaps Darnell Savage plays safety alongside Eric Murray, who seems like a lock to start. But if he doesn't, it isn't hard to see Ransaw winning a role over Thomas, Wingard and Antonio Johnson.
James Gladstone seems to have a type
It is certainly starting to appear the Jaguars and James Gladstone have a type. The Jaguars have invested in several defensive backs this offseason who meet a few different criteria, namely in terms of overall athleticism and the versatility to play different roles in the secondary. This could make it easier to identify which players the Jaguars could be high on in the future.
While Ransaw will start off his career at safety, Gladstone made a point to say Ransaw will habe the ability to play all over the secondary. It certainly looks like the days of players who can and will only play one role are over and the Jaguars are now looking for versatility.
