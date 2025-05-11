Jaguars 2026 NFL 3-Round Mock Draft
The NFL Draft cycle never ends, even when one draft is still fresh in our minds.
While the 2026 NFL Draft is still close to 12 months away, that does not stop projections by any means. And the latest projections come in the form of an early three-round 2026 mock draft from Pro Football Network's Joe DeLeone.
The Jaguars, of course, do not have a 2026 first-round pick as a result of the Travis Hunter trade. With their pick, the Cleveland Browns take Auburn pass-rusher Keldric Faulk at No. 8 overall.
The Jaguars' first pick does not come until the No. 40 pick, though the Jaguars do have four picks in the three-round mock thanks to their trade with the Detroit Lions that netted them two extra third-round picks.
With the No. 40 pick, the Jaguars selected Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson. They then followed this up with Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott at No. 72, Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah at No. 93, and with the final pick, South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore at No. 97.
Just in terms of the positions taken, this feels mostly right for the Jaguars' projected 2026 needs. The Jaguars' only cornerback added in the 2025 class was Hunter, and he is set to play more offense than defense -- his first defensive practice will come next week after practicing at only wide receiver during rookie minicamp.
"Yeah, next week. He’ll be able to get integrated next week on the defensive side of the ball. We just kind of ended up making a decision that, from yesterday to today, we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday, get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball, and next week, he’ll start to roll on defense," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after Saturday's minicamp practice.
Still, a running back at the top of the third-round feels a bit rich. The Jaguars took two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft and will have Tank Bigsby in a contract year as well. Offensive tackle and safety could still be top needs, however.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the 2026 NFL Draft and more @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the 2026 NFL Draft and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE