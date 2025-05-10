WATCH: Travis Hunter on Jaguars Rookie Minicamp
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter spoke after the second day of rookie minicamp, and we were there to see it all.
To watch his press conference, view below.
Running back Bhayshul Tuten spoke after getting drafted. Below is the complete transcript.
Q: On what his biggest strength is?
Tuten: “…Run through a defender. So, I think my physicality when I play football is the biggest strength that I have.”
Q: On his speed and ability to miss tackles?
Tuten: “That’s all good attributes that I have in my game. Like you said, the speed, able to make guys miss, stuff like that. It's just who I am on the football field, and that's the kind of swagger guy I play with.”
Q: On his familiarity level with the Jaguars growing up?
Tuten: “Growing up in Jersey, that wasn't one of the teams that I watched. But I know [QB] Trevor Lawrence and all that kind of stuff, [former RB] Leonard Fournette and all that. So, I'm pretty familiar, but I'm looking to come in and learn a lot more, obviously.”
Q: On if he has spoken to RB Travis Etienne Jr. and RB Tank Bigsby?
Tuten: “Never talked to them, never met them, but I'm looking to come in and—they're great backs themselves. So, just come in and soak up all the knowledge I can to take points and tips from them since they've been in the league so long, and improve my game and every which way I can with the guidance by them.”
Q: On the last time he was not the fastest person on his team?
Tuten: “Never happened.”
Q: On if he and Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane ever raced?
Tuten: “No, we know who's faster. He's the closest though. He's the closest for sure. Closest ever.”
Q: On if he expects to be the fastest player on the field at the NFL level?
Tuten: “That's a goal I'm going to chase, but I know it's a lot faster now. So, I can't even come out and say that. But I'm fast, so they better be fast as [expletive] if they’re running with me.”
Q: On what it’s like to play knowing that he is faster than the others?
Tuten: “It just brings a level of dominance, I think, to my mindset. I can go out there and outrun a lot of guys, make a couple of guys pull hamstrings and stuff like that. Just a layer of swagger that I play with, I know you can't catch me. So, I'm going to watch you try to catch me.”
Q: On the origins of his name
Tuten: “It comes from my father was reading. He reads a lot. So, he was reading an Ethiopian book and saw it. It was spelled a little different, but he liked the pronunciation of it. So, we tweaked it a little bit to his liking and both my parents liked it. It's an uncommon name. We stuck with it. They stuck with it, and that's how it came about.”
