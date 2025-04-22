Should the Jaguars Make a Trade With the Rams?
Mocks, manifestations, and potential franchise-changing moves. The three elements that make up the days leading up to the NFL Draft have once again reared their head as the Jacksonville Jaguars ponder what to do with the fifth overall pick.
Let's discuss a potential scenario where first-year general manager James Gladstone makes a deal with his former boss and mentor Les Snead, and the Los Angeles Rams.
There are many reasons why these teams should do business. They play in separate conferences on separate coasts, they run similar offensive systems, which would lead to a short period for players to assimilate, and both heads of the front offices know each other very well.
So, should the Jaguars trade the fifth overall pick to the Rams, knowing they would select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty if they offered the 26th overall pick, pick 90, a day three pick, the 2026 Rams first round selection, and another 2026 selection.
Keep in mind that the results after trades to select Trey Lance by the 49ers and the acquisition of DeShaun Watson by the Browns have lowered some of the value once sought for a fifth overall pick, plus the lack of a quarterback market in the draft plays a factor as well.
Drafting Jeanty gives the Rams two 1,000-yard rushers along side Kyren Williams, addressing their need for a homerun threat in the backfield. A true thunder and lightning combo. The only way to stop Jeanty is to load the box with defenders like the Chiefs did to stop Saquon Barkley in Super Bowl LIX.
The Jaguars could use their additional four picks on players or to trade up, potentially having three first-round picks over the next two years, depending on how they want to play things.
Gladstone is a killer during the day two and day three NFL Draft market, using those picks with Snead to select players like Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Braden Fiske, Quentin Lake, and others, accelerating the Rams' rebuild.
Perhaps Gladstone could accelerate the Jaguars in the same manner, especially in the weakened AFC South. It just depends on what Gladstone wants to do with his fifth overall pick.
