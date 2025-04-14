2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Pattern Continues in Latest Mock
Another day, another mock draft linking the Jacksonville Jaguars with Michigan Wolverines star Mason Graham.
Graham has been far and away the most popular mock draft projection to the Jaguars throughout the course of the offseason, and that has not quieted down any as we inch closer and closer to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thus, it is far from a surprise to see Graham listed as the Jaguars' selection at No. 5 once again. This time, it is via a mock from Pro Football Focus where the Jaguars land on Graham with their top selection.
"Graham would be a big body and a stout run defender for the middle of the Jaguars' defense. His 92.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 ranked first in college football among interior defenders. This pick would give Jacksonville one of the league’s scariest defensive lines," PFF said.
The biggest need the Jaguars have along the defensive side of the ball is interior pass-rush after the team has failed to generate any production up the middle over the last two seasons. Graham could be the perfect solution to fixing the Jaguars' pass-rush issues, giving Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker the tag team partner they have needed for years now.
"I rate it pretty high. I pride myself on playing the run and the pass because I feel like that's what a complete D-lineman does. But obviously rushing the passer, I feel like I'm really good at too. I can run through guys or I can be a finesse guy too at the same time," Graham said at the NFL Scouting Combine about his pass-rush ability.
There are of course questions about how the Jaguars would deploy their defensive line rotation in the event they drafted Graham, but Graham has been productive throughout his career and is one of the clear top prospects in the draft class.
The Jaguars will of course have other options as well. They could look to the offensive side of the ball and take an offensive lineman or a skill-player such as LSU's Will Campbell or Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, or they could look at a different defender in Georgia's Jalon Walker.
Soon enough, we will know if the Graham smoke has been real or not.
