What One Analyst Is Hearing About the Jaguars' Draft Plans
In a few short weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will finally have an answer to one of the biggest questions facing the franchise today: what to do about the No. 5 pick?
The pick has been debated ad nauseam this offseason, and that won't change as we march toward April 24. Until then, we will continue to see the pick debated from all angles.
The latest to drop some information on the Jaguars' top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is ESPN's Matt Miller, who delivered his latest intel on the Jaguars' options this week.
"New general manager James Gladstone comes from the Rams, who have used high-round picks to bolster the trenches in recent years. So there's an expectation that the Jaguars will take defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5, but it's not as set in stone as one might think. I had a conversation with a scout recently who told me not to rule out an offensive lineman as a potential Jags first-round pick," Miller said.
It is far from surprising to see Graham continue to be the first name that comes up for the Jaguars and the draft's fifth pick. The Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle is one of the top prospects in the draft class but is also not expected to be taken within the first three-to-four picks, making him a potential perfect marriage in terms of fit and value for the Jaguars.
With that said, it also feels very correct to say no pick should be set in stone for the Jaguars. This feels like a mistake analysts make year in and year out, and the Jaguars are a new regime with no tendencies for anybody to pick apart. The Jaguars could easily go in a different direction.
One of those directions the Jaguars could go in instead is offensive line, with the likes of LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Armand Membou seeming like the top options. Each has the ability to play inside and potentially either tackle spot, and the Jaguars have already made it clear how important addressing the offensive line is.
In a few weeks we will at least have our answer. Until then, the debate will continue.
