Latest Buzz Around Jaguars, 2025 Draft Class
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a good offseason and an interesting one. It started with the hires of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
And from there it has taken off. Coen and Gladstone came together and came up with a plan on how they wanted to attack the off season, and it has been something good to watch.
Coen and Gladstone went after players they believe will be fit the team and the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville. A lot of players from their previous team, are now with them in Jacksonville.
Then, in the 2025 NFL Draft, they were arguably the most aggressive team. But their 2025 draft class looks to be a good one. They selected a lot of players that fit their biggest needs and will get to work on setting them up for success at the NFL level.
ESPN NFL Senior Report Jeremy Fowler gave his latest buzz and what they are saying about the Jaguars 2025 draft class.
"The Jaguars got their coveted receiver help -- and more -- with the trade up to acquire Travis Hunter -- essentially acquiring both of the Diggs brothers with the selection, as multiple scouts pointed out wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Trevon Diggs as comps. Had Jacksonville stayed put at No. 5, some around the league believed receiver Tetairoa McMillan would've been in play. New head coach Liam Coen likes the idea of having ample reinforcements in that room, especially with the injuries he schemed around in Tampa last year."
"The lack of interior defensive line help is an issue that some in the building acknowledge. Edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen need help," Fowler continued.
:And watch for fourth-round running back Bhayshul Tuten to make an impact. I've talked to multiple people in the league who believe the new regime is not so high on Travis Etienne Jr., and Tank Bigsby has a fumbling issue."
The Jaguars will be a much improved team under Coen and Gladstone in 2025. The team will have a great chance to have a bounce-back season in 2025. The Jaguars have set themselves up for success heading into next season, but now they will have to go out and prove it by winning games in 2025. It is going to be interesting to see if the team makes any more moves before the season.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and their 2025 class, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their 2025 class by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.