Evaluating Jaguars' Steep Price For Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded the No. 5 overall pick, second and fourth-round picks, and their first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 2 pick, as well as their fourth and sixth round picks in the NFL Draft.
New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made a splash with the first pick of his tenure in Jacksonville. The Jaguars need as much talent as possibe to help rebuild a flawed roster.
The addition of Hunter is one Jacksonville's front office expects to be the start of a more productive era for the franchise.
Gladstone noted his mindset heading into his first draft as the general manager of the Jaguars.
"First and foremost, we mentioned the idea that, a trademark of this leadership group, when there’s an opportunity to be bold, we’re not going to flinch. I think this is a reflection of that. In the same lens, you’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare," Gladstone said.
"As a person, he's also rare. Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who, by being nothing more than who they are, elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is."
Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball are well-known. Still, Gladstone does not want Hunter to do too much.
"We're not going to ask him to be any more than him because by doing so, he elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right? Along the way, you can count however many drafts you want to, there are players who have the capacity to alter a game. There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team," Gladstone said.
"There are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. Travis, while he has a lot to still earn, in our eyes, has the potential to do just that. It's an exciting step for us to take, and obviously a lot of work to be done because while Travis's dream is now reality, he is still dreaming in a different way than most do. He prepares in a different way than most do, but now it's time to bring it to life.”
