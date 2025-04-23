The Jaguars Must Secure a Solid Haul in the NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster desperately needs a talent overhaul. While Jacksonville undoubtedly has a few talented players, it needs significantly more. The Jaguars struggled last season, largely due to injuries, poor coaching, and poor performance.
The Jaguars think they have solved the first two issues by adding a new coaching staff and tweaking their strength and conditioning staff. Now, they must add quality players in the NFL Draft who can help them improve their performance and record.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network recently analyzed every team's most significant needs, with the draft only days away. Rolfe noted that the Jaguars' most pressing need is at the defensive tackle position, but that is only one of many needs they must address.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars had a very disappointing season and it has resulted in a change of head coach. Overall, they ranked 28th last year, with an 18th-ranked offense and a 31st-ranked defense. Given they played a large portion of the season without Trevor Lawrence, finishing 18th offensively was somewhat impressive," Rolfe said.
"The biggest need is at defensive tackle, where there are some serious question marks in terms of starters and depth options. We could see the Jaguars looking to draft two or three defensive tackle options this year. The other element of their defense they need to focus on is at cornerback. Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis are a nice pairing, but Montaric Brown could get exposed when they have to start three corners."
Rolfe also noted that the Jaguars' most pressing issue after their moves in free agency is at the defensive tackle position. Jacksonville could also use some help at other offensive skill positions.
"After releasing Evan Engram, tight end is now the biggest need on offense. It would be a surprise if they start the year without adding some competition for Brenton Strange and Johnny Mundt at the top of that depth chart. Similarly, they traded Christian Kirk away, and even if Parker Washington can fill that role, there is more depth to be added," Rolfe said.
"The Jaguars addressed their offensive line after finishing 21st last year and losing two starters. Walker Little and Chuma Edoga are far from a rock-solid tackle pairing, so adding competition for them in the draft would be a smart move."
