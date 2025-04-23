Should the Jaguars Be One of Teams Calling Browns, Giants?
For weeks, it has seemed like the Travis Hunter pipedream was long dead for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But perhaps it could have some life after all.
It certainly appears that days ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants may be willing to move down after all. It would be tough for any team to pass on Colorado's Travis Hunter or Penn State's Abdul Carter, but it certainly seems like it may be in the cards.
"The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are fielding trade inquiries for their early picks in the NFL draft, sources told ESPN's Peter Schrager," ESPN reported.
"Although the Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they are not entertaining offers for the first overall pick, sources told Schrager that the Browns, who have the second pick, and the Giants, who pick third, have received trade calls over the past 48 hours -- and that neither team is outwardly rejecting those overtures.
"The expectation, sources told Schrager, is that those teams looking to trade up to the No. 2 or No. 3 pick are pursuing Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty."
Simply put, if the Browns or Giants have a for sale sign up on the pick, the Jaguars should be one of the teams interested. It remains to be seen if they actually are, but they have no real reason not to be.
As things stand today, the Jaguars are just outside the range for elite targets like Hunter and Carter -- but they are not as far out as some other teams. Trading up to No. 2 or No. 3 would not be nearly as expensive as it would for other teams, because the Browns or Giants would be moving back only a few spots.
Hunter specifically could be a game-changer for the Jaguars, with him seeming to meet every single possible definition of the "intangibly rich" brand of player the Jaguars seem to be looking for.
If the Browns and Giants are selling, the Jaguars should be buying. It isn't often that this is the case in the NFL Draft, but it feels true here.
