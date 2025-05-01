The Jaguars Still Have Work to Do
The Jacksonville Jaguars made arguably the most significant move of the NFL Draft, trading multiple picks, including next year's first-round pick, to the Cleveland Browns for the right to move up to the No. 2 pick. Jacksonville selected Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.
Jacksonville selected Hunter with the second pick, which they hope will get the franchise moving in the right direction. Hunter can play on both sides of the ball, although it is unclear how much he will do in Jacksonville. Still, Hunter is the most talented player entering the NFL this offseason.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network analyzed the most pressing needs for every team in the National Football League. Xie believes the Jaguars must still address plenty of things, as their roster had more than a few holes heading into the NFL Draft, and they still have remaining needs.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars were probably not going to fix the entirety of their 31st-ranked defense in one offseason. Cornerback did get a big boost between Travis Hunter (for however many snaps he plays defense) and nickel Jourdan Lewis, with Caleb Ransaw also providing competition at that spot," Xie said.
"However, the Jags also ranked 24th in defensive rush success rate, and that looks like it could be a weakness again. In a very deep defensive tackle draft, Jacksonville surprisingly didn’t add a single player at the position. That leaves DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead as the projected starters again, with the latter getting a second chance after a disappointing debut season in Jacksonville."
The Jaguars still have questions other places on their roster, such as their defense.
"The lack of investment could indicate faith in second-year pro Maason Smith, who theoretically brings some pass-rushing juice. However, while two of his three sacks did come at the end of the season, Smith produced a below-average 6.2% pressure rate as a rookie. That could leave DT as a weakness that won’t be addressed until the 2026 offseason," Xie said.
The Jaguars walked away from the NFL Draft with arguably the draft's best athlete. However, they entered the draft with plenty of needs.
