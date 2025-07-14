One Question for Jaguars Top 3 Rookies Ahead of 2025
The first draft class for a new general manager and head coach is always the most critical one. It sets the stage and expectations for what the rest of the regime becomes and how the franchise succeeds or fails down the line.
James Gladstone and Liam Coen both have the task of taking the Jacksonville Jaguars from worst to first in the AFC South and re-establishing their place as a legitimate contender in a loaded AFC. That started in the 2025 NFL Draft when they made the blockbuster move to trade up from No. 5 to No. 2 overall and selected Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Along with Hunter, Jacksonville's remaining two Top 100 selections in the third round of the draft have one question that needs to be answered for all three players ahead of training camp.
What will the early deployment of Travis Hunter look like?
This has been debated and discussed numerous times over the last few months, dating back to before the draft itself. Hunter is a rare two-way player who can play both sides of the ball at a high level. How he will be deployed during the season is a seperate question, but how the Jaguars will work him in during training will be interesting.
Hunter will be on offense for most of the time. Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will likely have a plan for how to get him with the defense throughout camp. His early deployment at wide receiver and cornerback will be one to monitor and a potential forecast for things to come.
Could Caleb Ransaw start Week 1?
Outside of Eric Murray, the starting safety spot next to him is up in the air. Darnell Savage, Ransaw, Antonio Johnson, and Andrew Wingard will be competing for a chance to start Week 1 and beyond, and there is a possibility the former Tulane Green Wave standout steals the show.
Ransaw is a great athlete who can play the run at a quality level. He was one of the best tackling defensive backs in the pre-draft process and still has room to grow at attacking the football more consistently. Should he stand out in camp, he will have a great case to see the field a lot throughout the year.
Could Wyatt Milum be a starter by season's end?
The Jaguars made vast additions to their offensive line, with Milum being one of them. He brings good mobility and power to the interior of the unit, allowing him to be a seamless and physical fit for Coen's zone-blocking system.
Milum could push for the starting left guard job this summer, with Ezra Cleveland needing to show he is a better player than what the Jaguars previously signed up for last offseason. Experience will take the lead here, but Milum could be a better option further into the season if the team shows the possibility of competing for a playoff spot.
