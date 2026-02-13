Jaguars Land Surprising Selection in 2025 Re-Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars rose up from the ashes of the AFC South to end up in first place in their division and host a playoff game after only winning four games in 2024. If it wasn't for their loss against the Buffalo Bills, it's fair to say that this team could've made a Super Bowl run.

Their offseason outlook would've looked a lot different if Liam Coen made it to a Super Bowl in his first season as their head coach. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and they now have to find a way to get back to that level of success with little to no cap space available to them. What's a decision they made last season that they wish they could have back?

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blake Brockermeyer writes for CBS Sports, and he broke down his 2025 NFL redraft, explaining why some teams would want to go in other directions while others would keep their original picks. The Jaguars traded up in the draft for Travis Hunter , but in this redraft, they end up selecting offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

"Jacksonville's run game struggled as the season progressed, and the interior of the Jaguars' offensive line was also a low point. Tyler Booker solves both issues and will be an All-Pro soon", said Brockermeyer.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first season as general manager, James Gladstone took inspiration from his time with the Los Angeles Rams and used his team's picks to make a big trade. On draft day, I thought it was an aggressive but excellent move that secured a one-of-one talent in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future.

However, hindsight is 2020. The reality is that the two-way star who won the Heisman trophy just hasn't had the same impact in the NFL as he did in college. Hunter's abilities are unique, and the Jaguars should be trying to maximize his potential. Yet, he hasn't been worth a top-five selection, much less one they gave up draft picks for.

Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (52) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other hand, I think Booker would've been an excellent selection for them. Travis Etienne Jr. had his best season with the Jaguars in 2025, and his numbers would've only gone up with one of the brightest offensive linemen blocking for him in the interior.

It's been one season of the Hunter experience in Jacksonville, and he did get injured. I have hopes he can bounce back after a disappointing rookie season, but the Jaguars may already be regretting their decision.

