Here’s Path for Travis Hunter to Lead NFL in Snaps
In 2024, Jacksonville finished last in the NFL with 992 offensive plays. After trading up to take the most dynamic player in the draft, the Jaguars figure to move up in that category.
Travis Hunter will begin his NFL career with a focus on wide receiver while he learns the Jaguars’ defensive playbook, head coach Liam Coen said last week. However, Coen added that the team will be fluid with the Heisman Trophy winner as he progresses through the offseason.
And whether Hunter finishes his rookie year with more snaps on offense or defense, he’s easily expected to lead the NFL in total plays – and it won’t require cardiovascular superpowers.
The league leader in snaps last season was Carolina’s Mike Jackson. The Panthers’ cornerback started all 17 games and played 1,205 snaps on defense and 103 on special teams for a total of 1,308.
So, if Hunter plays 1,000 snaps on either offense or defense, he would only need to play on the other side of the ball 300-400 more to lead the league. That means the Jaguars could wisely manage his workload and time by using him strategically, in sub packages on offense or as a nickel corner, for example, while adding just 15-25 more snaps per game.
“There's a lot of layers to that,” general manager James Gladstone said Friday at Hunter’s introductory press conference. “Certainly, we have to operate within all measures in compliance with league mandates, but at the same time, yeah, there's a certain level of recovery and preparation in order to take on the workload that he's about to sort of take on. … Again, it's got a lot of layers to the sports-science front and making sure we're operating on all cylinders.”
And if Hunter ends the way Coen said he would begin, with a focus on offense, then playing wide receiver will help. The Jaguars last year finished with 414 rushing attempts, meaning a large portion of Hunter’s offensive snaps at wide receiver would not require him to run deep routes.
It’s a fantastic subplot to both the 2025 season and Hunter’s pro career. How the Jaguars use him and how opponents game plan against him – offensive and defensive coordinators -- is something to watch every week and every year.
Obviously, the team will take every precaution to preserve Hunter’s stamina and health. The most important factor in Hunter leading the league in snaps – or any other category -- is his availability.
