BREAKING: Insider Thinks Jaguars Are Plotting Major Draft Move
It could be a potentially massive day for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars are currently set to pick No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft later this evening, but there remains the chance that could change according to one NFL Insider.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he expects a concentrated effort from the Jaguars to potentially make a massive trade up with the Cleveland Browns -- likely for Colorado star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who projects as the best wide receiver and cornerback in the draft class.
"My understanding is the Jacksonville Jaguars are plotting a potential move to No. 2. It's not done, and I don't think anything will be done until they're on the clock. And I don't even know if the Browns are going to do it, but the Jaguars are at least plotting," Rapoport said.
"Now it's interesting, because if they do this, then it would be a significant move. You'd probably give up major future draft capital, maybe a first round pick, likely to go get Travis Hunter, probably play him at receiver, but you could play him the corner. Could play him at both. I know he wants to play both. If you're the browns, then you just load up with draft capital for a quarterback next year and kind of keep moving like that. It would be a big move. It would shake up the draft, and it is certainly something we're watching for on night one here in Green Bay."
The Jaguars have already demonstrated how they would deploy Hunter in the scenario in which they are able to draft him, so it is clear the Jaguars have had their eyes on him for some time.
Rumors have swirled about what the Jaguars may do ahead of the draft, with their new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli keeping the entire NFL on their toes.
If the Jaguars are able to somehow swing a big-time trade for Hunter, then they could walk out of the draft with a truly generational talent to kick off their new regime.
In a few short hours, all will be revealed.
