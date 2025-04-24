Jaguars Analyst Sounds On What Franchise Needs
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock tonight with the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as several predictions circulate on where they'll lean. The Jaguars have been able to build through the draft in the past, and as new general manager James Gladstone said earlier this offseason, they intend to continue to build through the draft.
This will mark the first draft with the new leadership in Jacksonville, as the franchise cleaned house and rebuilt this offseason. With new head coach Liam Coen at the helm, the front office will likely look to address several offensive options through this season's draft.
That being said, the Jaguars are in a position where they have to decide if they are in a position or need or want certain players. According to Jaguars analyst John Oehser, it's more important to add players who are great to push the franchise in the direction of greatness.
"If you look at the depth chart, they probably don't need a defensive tackle," Oehser said. "The reason you would draft Mason Graham is the same reason you would draft (Ashton) Jeanty: do you think this is greatness you're bringing in. "In the first round, you want to be drafting, 'does this guy become a pillar of our franchise for the next x number of years?'"
The Jaguars have been linked to both Jeanty and Graham this offseason, especially since they are projected to be two players to go in the first ten picks. If the front office sees the defense as an issue, they have to fully believe that Graham will turn into a superstar for the franchise.
Same goes for Jeanty. They do possess two other running backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, but everyone continues to say that Jeanty is a player that you can't just pass up on. Oehser believes the 'need' needs to be taken out of the conversation.
"When thinking about the draft as much as you can, try to take 'what do they need' in the short-term out of it," Oehser said. "Think 'how can we get our roster to be great?'"
