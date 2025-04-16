Jaguars' Potential Draft Target Named an All-Pro Fit
When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft's tight end class, there certainly seems to be a number of intriguing options. So intriguing that, this year, there has actually been a tight end mocked within the top-5 at times.
And while the Jaguars have shown plenty of faith in third-year tight end Brenton Strange, it is fair to wonder if the Jaguars would want to add a running mate for him with their first pick in the draft.
If the Jaguars were to select a tight end at No. 5 -- a rarity in most draft classes -- the general assumption amongst the draft community is they would land on Penn State's Tyler Warren.
Warren is largely seen as the top tight end in the draft class, though he does have some competition from Michigan's Colston Loveland. But the idea of Warren in Liam Coen's offense is enough for many to think the Jaguars could be the perfect fit for the versatile pass-catcher.
In fact, Pro Football Focus went as far as to say that Warren would have genuine All-Pro potential if he landed with the Jaguars.
"Warren’s breakout 2024 season is well-documented at this point: His 93.6 receiving grade led all TEs in the country. He caught 103 passes for 1,226 yards, 311 of which came after first contact. He forced 19 missed tackles after the catch, earned 2.77 yards-per-route run and added another 218 yards on the ground as a wildcat quarterback," PFF said.
"Yes, the 2023 regime is gone, but new general manager James Gladstone (previously with the Los Angeles Rams) and head coach Liam Coen (the 2023 offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) both come from places that benefited from a creative array of weapons and understand the value a player like Warren could bring them. The Jaguars hit an absolute home run last year with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and pairing Warren with him could make for one of the most dynamic duos in the league."
While Warren certainly has the skill set to become one of the NFL's top tight ends, it is still hard to imagine the Jaguars would get good value at No. 5 by selecting him. Tight end is just one of those positions that are hard to justify in that range in the first round, and Warren doesn't change that.
