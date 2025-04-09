Is Jaguars' Brenton Strange Ready to Be TE1?
It's a new era in Duval County as the Jacksonville Jaguars bolster a new regime with the mindset for returning to not just postseason contention but remaining perennial in that regard.
Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have enacted a new culture within the organization that is just a couple of months old, but it is one that they hope could translate to success.
One of the new things within the franchise is the tight end position that has undergone change this offseason. Gone is veteran Evan Engram, who was released before the start of free agency. In are two new players at the position that includes Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt.
However, what is new is now the preceived No. 1 tight end on the roster: third-year player Brenton Strange, who emerged as a potential developmental player that could start by his third season out of Penn State. The former second-round draft choice in 2023 caught 40 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns as he took over for the injured Engram.
Strange saw a career game against the New York Jets in week 14 when he caught 11 passes for 73 yards. Throughout the season, he flashed reliability as a pass catcher who brought athleticism, adequate size, and progression as a blocker in the trenches. This may have encouraged Coen enough when he arrived in Jacksonville that the team chose not to add another adequate playmaker at tight end.
Entering the NFL, Strange was considered more so a developmental player with quality physical and athletic attributes that could make him intriguing to franchises across the league. Some saw him as one of the better tight ends of the class, others in the middle and some as a Day 3 prospect.
"[Strange] is highly physical in all aspects of his game, including as a blocker, but his technique will need to catch up to his competitive nature for him to be effective at the next level," said The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler said in his 2023 draft guide, The Beast.
"Overall, Strange doesn’t offer ideal size or refinement as a blocker or pass catcher, but he shows outstanding desire and functional athleticism in both areas."
Strange has shown to be an effective player for Jacksonville and showed at times he was able enough to handle a steep target count in the passing game. It is clear he has shown growth as a player and the Jaguars feel the same way. However, this shouldn't keep them from adding another pass-catching threat as the F-move end or H-back to complement him.
For now, the former Nittany Lion has shown he is capable and it is up to him to showcase his full talent for everyone to see.
