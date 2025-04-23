Jaguars May Take Unique Route to Improve in NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars can use the upcoming NFL Draft to improve their roster in several ways. Their roster is more flawed than most other rosters around the league. With James Gladstone as the team's general manager, the Jaguars hope a new way of doing things pays off immediately.
With the NFL Draft only days away, Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft. He believes the Jaguars will take a different approach in the draft than many have assumed.
"It feels as though there are three distinct avenues for the Jacksonville Jaguars to follow in Round 1: Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty, or an offensive lineman. If Membou — my fourth overall player — is still here, the prospect of building an elite offensive line may win out," Cummings said.
"Campbell may be slightly more refined at this point, but with his mix of natural leverage, mass, length, athleticism, and tenacity, Membou erases opponents in ways even Campbell can’t. He can excel at guard right away, and shift to tackle down the road if necessary."
While most believe the Jaguars will use their first-round draft pick on a defensive lineman, Cummings believes they will address that position in the second round. He also projected the Jaguars to select Alim McNeill and Azareye’h Thomas after selecting Membou in the first round.
"The Jaguars passed on DT in Round 1, and they still came away with a first-round talent in Tyleik Williams, an alignment-versatile hybrid nose tackle in the mold of Alim McNeill," Cummings said.
"Williams projects as a high-upside run defender who still has some room to develop as a pass rusher. His raw physical tools give him a certain amount of upside that will have NFL decision-makers excited, and the fact that he can play in multiple defensive alignments is appealing.
"Thomas has clear starting ability outside at corner with his overall movement ability and length. There are holes in his game as his technique and instincts still need to be developed, and his lack of footspeed and ball skills give me doubts about his ceiling. With that said, long corners who can play physically are what’s needed in the NFL."
