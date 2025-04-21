Jaguars GM James Gladstone Ready to Rebuild Jacksonville's Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason moves were those of a team looking to start with a clean slate. The Jaguars cleaned house on their coaching staff and fired their general manager. With new leadership, Jacksonville is preparing for a crucial NFL Draft.
New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone explained how he believes the process will play out on draft night. Gladstone does not expect the Jaguars to finalize their draft board until just before they pick.
“Right before we pick. It's interesting. It's not so black and white, right? You can probably think about the decisions you make in a day, especially when you have the chance to sleep on it, whether or not it's the right one or the wrong one. We've gone through a ton of exercises over the last five weeks to where we sleep with decisions, right? We say, this is exactly what we're doing over the course of the draft," Gladstone said.
"How do we feel about this outcome? We wrestle with that, we sit with it, we reflect, then we try a new one. That's been fun because I know it's not something that the larger group has been used to doing, at least in that long of a runway."
The first-time general manager explained how he envisions his first time experiencing the NFL Draft as a general manager. Gladstone believes his experience with the draft, in a lesser role, will help him be successful as the general manager of a Jaguars roster in need of help.
"But for me, it's the way in which my mind works. I've in the past experienced the moments when you send in a pick, you know when you press 'enter' whether or not it was the right one for you. That's what I've enjoyed doing over the last handful of weeks with our group, sort of treating it like we just pressed 'enter,' and trying to wrestle with whether or not that felt the best or if it's exactly what we would have wanted to be the case," Gladstone said.
"Just like any player going out onto the grass in preparation for a Sunday, we actually want to treat these reps like real life. So, trying to create that as often as possible has been certainly enjoyable. But look forward to it actually bringing with it some positive results here soon.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE