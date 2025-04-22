2025 NFL Draft: Final Predictive 7-Round Jaguars Mock
Within the last 24 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars have become the talk of the proverbial NFL Draft town. Just a few weeks ago, it seemed as thought the team had narrowed down their selection to just a couple of prospects in the trenches. Instead, the possibilities have become endless.
The draft “begins” at No. 5 overall. Whatever the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have planned will set the rest of the draft in motion, allowing teams to finalize and narrow down their selections. In Jacksonville, there is a new unknown with a fresh GM and head coach Liam Coen.
It’s time to unveil my final mock draft for the Jaguars ahead of Thursday night. Let’s dive into these final predictions.
Round 1, No. 5: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
This selection comes down to Graham and Jeanty at No. 5. Both talents would give Jacksonville excellent production early in their careers and both can set the tone for one side of the ball or the other. The Jaguars need another playmaker that can throw defenses into chaos.
Jeanty is a much better ball carrier than Leonard Fournette was as a NFL prospect, offering the workhorse ability to handle 250 or more touches per season consistently. He would give Coen his Todd Gurley– his Fred Taylor. The Buccaneers had ample success running the ball and Jeanty would open the door for the offense to produce immediately.
Round 2, No. 36: Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts
More playmakers, please! I think the Jaguars should look into acquiring a productive defensive back or prospect, in general, giving them a weapon to utilize on all three levels. While the team did sign Eric Murray at safety, Watts offers elite ball skills and production, coverage discipline in shell responsibilities, and ample playmaking ability that Jacksonville desperately needs in the defensive back-seven.
Round 3, No. 70: Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins
Jacksonville shouldn’t have an issue landing quality defensive linemen at any point in the first three rounds due to the absurd depth the position offers. Collins is one of the best run-defending interior players in the draft, using his size, raw power, length, and short-area quickness to stifle opposing run games. He would give the Jaguars a replacement for DaVon Hamilton.
Round 3, No. 88: UCLA edge rusher Femi Oladejo
The depth behind star pass rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen is not great and they must improve this area during the draft. Oladejo is an intriguing developmental talent with a raw skill set that must yearn for patience. Thankfully, getting time in the rotation could progress in the growth timeline once he gets into the league.
Round 4, No. 107: Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams
Jacksonville could use another offensive playmaker, especially someone who can win inside and out. Williams is a great press-man beater who can win with explosiveness and route running while offering some special teams value. Look out, Parker Washington!
Round 5, No. 142: Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman
Devin Lloyd will be a free agent this offseason as will Chad Muma, so the Jaguars should consider adding another linebacker with four more years of control. Stutsman is a physical second-level defender who brings pop and discipline in run fits and gap responsibilities.
Round 6, No. 182: Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black
Black was a standout defensive back for the Cowboys and brings some developmental value as a press-man defender. The Jaguars should welcome another cornerback into their secondary to add depth with Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones.
Round 6, No. 194: Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers
I’m of the belief that NFL teams should always try and draft at least one offensive lineman each year regardless of need. Rogers is a versatile lineman with the developmental skill set to grow into a potential starter at the next level, whether it be at guard or tackle if the Jaguars are comfortable with his length issues.
Round 7, No. 221: Texas center Jake Majors
The third day of the draft is always about taking developmental players and adding competition to any positional room possible. Majors can give Jacksonville another project to develop in the middle of the offensive line with Robert Hainsey signed this offseason as the new starting center.
