How Emmanuel Ogbah Can Help Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker
The Jacksonville Jaguars will walk into training camp later this summer with plenty of expectations for growth following their disappointing 4-13 season. With a new head coach and general manager, this offseason has been filled with hope by fans that has been lacking in the last few years.
One of the most interesting aspects of the 2025 Jaguars will be how their defense improves from last season. This is a team that underwhelmed significantly in relation to expectations going into 2024, finishing with the next-to-last defense in yards per game behind the Carolina Panthers. Now, under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville is hoping to right the ship.
GM James Gladstone made a couple of key additions in free agency and the NFL Draft with the signings of cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Eric Murray, safety Caleb Ransaw, and the dynamic Travis Hunter. However, there is one key addition that I've seen as somewhat intriguing heading into camp: defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
Ogbah has been consistent and overall reliable in most of his stops in the NFL since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. Heading into his 10th year in the league, the former Oklahoma State standout his a versatile defensive lineman who can play anywhere he is asked. His best seasons have come with the Miami Dolphins, his home of the last five seasons where he racked up 29.5 of his 47.5 career sacks.
An issue the Jaguars have had in recent years is their lack of depth at edge rusher. Star players Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are one of the best pass rushing duos in the league but they have yet to have the quality depth to get much-needed breathers during games. The signing of Ogbah will help with that and then some.
Arik Armstead figures to continue playing a role as a quasi-defensive 5-technique and Ogbah should play that role as well. He can reduce inside at times and be a part of Campanile's NASCAR, all-pass-rusher defensive front that has gained popularity over the years among defensive coordinators.
Furthermore, he's a veteran defensive end that is reliable in the rotation and has exemplified that as much throughout the years.
Ogbah will be a key veteran presence in the defensive trenches for Jacksonville this season, providing the depth and experience needed in the room to push toward a much higher level of success this season on that side of the ball.
