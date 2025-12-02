3 Biggest Questions Facing the Jaguars in Week 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have long been seeking consistent stretches of meaningful football, and it looks like they are finally there.

The 8-4 Jaguars will host the Indianapolis Colts in a game with massive playoff implications in Week 14, and there are a few questions facing the Jaguars ahead of kickoff.

Can Trevor Lawrence continue his trajectory?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has had issues with turnovers since the bye week, but he has also played some of his best football otherwise. That is an odd juxtaposition to make sense of, but it also accurately fits with the rollercoaster that Lawrence's career and performances have been. With that in mind, there has been enough high-level throws from Lawrence in recent weeks to suggest he can continue to improve.

According to PFF, Lawrence is No. 7 in Big Time Throws since the bye week after ranking No. 22 before the bye. He has continued to improve under Liam Coen in all aspects aside from arguably the most important, which is decision making. Can he continue this trajectory against the Colts? Everything suggests yes, but the pressure is on.

How big of a factor will injuries play?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have done a good job of prevailing over injuries all season long. After a healthy first few weeks of the season, the Jaguars have been hit by a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball over the last few months and things are no different entering Week 14. In the next few days, there will be a big focus on a few key injuries.

Defensive end Travon Walker has missed the last two games with a knee injury, creating a void across from a surging Josh Hines-Allen in terms of run defense. Arik Armstead, by far the team's best interior pass-rusher, missed Week 13 with a hand injury. Dynamic receiver and punt returner Parker Washington got injured in Nashville alongside starting left tackle Walker Little. These are all major injuries to watch going into the week of practices.

Are the Jaguars ready for a playoff-level atmosphere?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have played in one game this year that felt like a true playoff game in terms of stage and stakes, and that was their thrilling last-minute win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars responded to the pressure then, but that was in Week 5. Now, the Jaguars will need to show two months later how they can handle the pressure in a much more important game.

