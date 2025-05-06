Jaguars' Emmanuel Ogbah's Contract Details Revealed
New Jaguars defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah can earn a $500,000 bonus for every game he plays as part of the one-year deal he signed last week, according to Overthecap.com.
That should be money well spent, considering the Jaguars improved nearly every area of their roster this offseason except their defensive front. It also gives Ogbah reason to stay on the field. He should slide right into the team’s rotation in Anthony Campanile’s defense, especially on passing downs.
Ogbah’s contract includes a guaranteed $1.25 million in salary and $750,000 signing bonus. His $3.22 million cap number accounts for 1.1 percent of the Jaguars’ total salary cap. James Gladstone and the Jaguars still need to fit in the rookie contracts of their nine draft choices, including No. 2 overall selection Travis Hunter.
The team has a little more than $27 million of cap space after signing Ogbah, per Over the Cap.
A 6-4, 275-pound veteran, Ogbah joined Jacksonville after the draft – shortly after Gladstone addressed the one area the Jaguars weren’t able to improve.
“Yeah, I think short answer to that is the board always falls certain ways,” Gladstone said on April 26. “You're not going to reach because of what might be a perceived need. So, you are always going to take the players that you feel like are going to put the team in the best interest moving forward.
“You don't want to ever sort of lean heavily into just one idea of best player available and need. It's some version of balanced dynamic that comes with that. So, I do think you'll see us make some moves here in the near future that will, in fact, address that.”
In addition to Ogbah, the Jaguars signed six undrafted rookie free agent defensive linemen: James Carpenter (6-2, 288, Indiana), Ethan Downs (6-4, 263, Oklahoma), B.J. Green (6-1, 270, Colorado), Eli Mostaert (6-3, 289, North Dakota State), Keivie Rose (6-3, 314, Arkansas) and Danny Striggow (6-5, 255, Minnesota).
It’s not as ideal as drafting Mason Graham No. 5 overall, as Foye Oluokun had hoped and most mock drafts predicted last month, but then Jacksonville wouldn’t have been able to draft Hunter.
Entering his 10th year in the NFL, Ogbah started 16 games for the Dolphins last season, posting five sacks. He also has one interception in each of the last two years.
