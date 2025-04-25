Jaguars Draft Grades: High Marks Pour In For Hunter Trade
Travis Hunter still went No. 2 overall. Mason Graham still went No. 5. The difference was the stunning trade between the Jaguars and Browns to swap those draft positions.
In that trade, the Jaguars gave Cleveland three choices this year -- No. 5 overall pick, their second-rounder (36 overall) and fourth-rounder (126) – plus their first-round choice in 2026. In return, Jacksonville got the right to draft Hunter at No. 2, a fourth-rounder from Cleveland (104) and a sixth-rounder (200) this weekend.
Hunter is the most intriguing NFL prospect since Charles Woodson in 1998. Although Woodson’s NFL career didn’t feature much offense, the Michigan product won a Heisman Trophy primarily because of his explosiveness as a receiver and ball-carrier. In the end, James Gladstone erased all doubts that the draft’s best player would land in Jacksonville.
"The Jaguars made an aggressive move up to get Hunter," Mel Kiper wrote Thursday night after Night 1. "Yes, it's a rich package. But Hunter is going to bring some much-needed juice to this team; he was the wire-to-wire No. 1 overall prospect on my board, dominating on both sides of the ball. His ball skills, feel for the game and quickness are outstanding. I could see Hunter making big plays on offense and defense for the Jags."
Other early returns were resoundingly positive. Here’s a roundup of grades on Gladstone’s historic first selection.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: A+
“This is the move the franchise had to make. Hunter is a star, the best player in this draft. Jacksonville had to be bold now and this is bold. It's a great move.”
Robert Zeglinski, USA Today – Grade: A+
“After surrendering a blockbuster haul to trade up just three spots, Hunter was obviously the blue-chip prospect Jacksonville wanted. The former Colorado star says he wants to play both ways in the NFL, and it’s hard not to think that the Jaguars will actually let him do it. On offense, he and Brian Thomas Jr. can form one of the NFL’s best receiving duos while giving Trevor Lawrence a higher floor. On defense, he can be a shutdown cornerback who makes playmakers, quarterbacks, and offensive coordinators alike lose so much sleep. … The word ‘generational’ gets thrown around too much these days for players who haven’t seen a single down in the pros. But with Hunter, the description applies and then some. He’s the best player in this draft. Period.”
Matt Vanderame, Sports Illustrated – Grade: A
“Hunter is one of the most unique talents to ever come into the NFL, starring as both a corner and receiver for the Buffaloes. Over the past two years at Colorado, Hunter caught 153 passes for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns, including 15 as a senior. On defense, he notched seven interceptions in that span as well. Last year, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver, and the Bednarik Award as the best defender in college football. In short, Hunter is a generational talent.”
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – Grade: A
“The best football player in this class by a decent margin, Hunter is as rare as he is dynamic. It’s incredibly difficult to compare him to any current NFL player as we really haven’t seen a modern equivalent to a guy who can play two of the most exhausting positions on the field at an elite level all game long. He’d be a day-one standout on either side of the ball. I’d start him out as a corner and let him work WR on the side and, in time, I think Jacksonville could have the league’s best (and really only) true two-way player. This was a terrific trade for both sides. The Jags are closer than many think talent-wise and Cleveland desperately needs more picks.”
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: A-
“The Jaguars pulled off the first draft shocker by giving up plenty, including a first-rounder next year, to land Hunter to help them with key needs on both sides of the ball. Hunter will be a key target opposite rising star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the team's first-rounder in 2024. Hunter also will shore up corner opposite Tyson Campbell, helping to battle some tough wideouts in the AFC South and beyond. The minus is only for the high cost.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B+
“The Jaguars have made the first bold move of the draft, with new general manager James Gladstone taking the ‘F them picks’ approach from his former workplace with the Rams. The Jaguars are getting the best player in the draft and will get to decide his fate on offense or defense, but Hunter plans on playing both ways. Obviously the Jaguars have not spoken much about Hunter prior to the draft, but it’s hard to hate on a team that already believes they have their quarterback moving up and getting Hunter.”
