Jaguar Report

Jaguars Rookie Update: Week 2 Review

How did the Jacksonville Jaguars rookies perform in Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals? We take a look at Travis Hunter and the rest of the class.

John Shipley

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class took another step in Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, but which rookies stood out amongst the rest?

We break it down below.

Travis Hunter

nf
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Travis Hunter (12) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter played 85 snaps in Week 2, the most snaps any player has played in a game during the 2025 season so far. He did not do much damage on offense, catching three of six targets for just 22 yards. His role on offense has yet to expand beyond mostly screens and short routes, and out of 74 qualifying receivers he ranks No. 65 in yards per route ran.

Defensively, Hunter had a solid day if you are on the side of the opinion that his late-game DPI was a bogus flag. He recorded his first career PBU and did not look out of place at all covering Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Caleb Ransaw

Caleb Ransaw did not play due to injury.

Wyatt Milum

Wyatt did not play due to injury.

Bhayshul Tuten

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) reacts to his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday was a coming out party for Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten, who saw his role expand in a big way following the Tank Bigsby trade. Tuten was an efficient rusher (top-10 in rushing EPA in Week 2) and displayed a keen ability to turn negative plays into positive yards, something the Jaguars have struggled with in the past.

Tuten looked dangerous as a receiver, creating an explosive 20+ yard gain on an early screen and then taking another reception into the end zone for a touchdown. It was a stellar day for Tuten, who should have even bigger games moving forward.

Jack Kiser

Kiser once again played a special teams-only role for the Jaguars, playing 17 snaps on special teams while not logging any snaps with the defense.

Jalen McLeod

Jalen McCleod did not play due to injury.

Rayuan Lane

Lane is one of the Jaguars' most important special teams players, recording a team-high 22 special teams snaps and recording a special teams tackle.

Jonah Monheim

Monheim played five special teams snaps as a part of the field goal units.

LeQuint Allen Jr.

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) runs the ball during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen once again played a key role for the Jaguars as a pass-blocker, while also recording two carries for 13 yards/

To get our updates for the Jaguars and the rookies in Week 2, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!

Talk to us about the Jaguars and the rookies in Week 2 by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.