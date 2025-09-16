Jaguars Rookie Update: Week 2 Review
The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class took another step in Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, but which rookies stood out amongst the rest?
We break it down below.
Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter played 85 snaps in Week 2, the most snaps any player has played in a game during the 2025 season so far. He did not do much damage on offense, catching three of six targets for just 22 yards. His role on offense has yet to expand beyond mostly screens and short routes, and out of 74 qualifying receivers he ranks No. 65 in yards per route ran.
Defensively, Hunter had a solid day if you are on the side of the opinion that his late-game DPI was a bogus flag. He recorded his first career PBU and did not look out of place at all covering Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
Caleb Ransaw
Caleb Ransaw did not play due to injury.
Wyatt Milum
Wyatt did not play due to injury.
Bhayshul Tuten
Sunday was a coming out party for Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten, who saw his role expand in a big way following the Tank Bigsby trade. Tuten was an efficient rusher (top-10 in rushing EPA in Week 2) and displayed a keen ability to turn negative plays into positive yards, something the Jaguars have struggled with in the past.
Tuten looked dangerous as a receiver, creating an explosive 20+ yard gain on an early screen and then taking another reception into the end zone for a touchdown. It was a stellar day for Tuten, who should have even bigger games moving forward.
Jack Kiser
Kiser once again played a special teams-only role for the Jaguars, playing 17 snaps on special teams while not logging any snaps with the defense.
Jalen McLeod
Jalen McCleod did not play due to injury.
Rayuan Lane
Lane is one of the Jaguars' most important special teams players, recording a team-high 22 special teams snaps and recording a special teams tackle.
Jonah Monheim
Monheim played five special teams snaps as a part of the field goal units.
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Allen once again played a key role for the Jaguars as a pass-blocker, while also recording two carries for 13 yards/
To get our updates for the Jaguars and the rookies in Week 2, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and the rookies in Week 2 by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.