What Gabe Davis’ Release Means for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars experienced many backfires in recent years with free agent signings and early draft picks. This was especially apparent for former general manager Trent Baalke, who had a tendency to sign players to egregious contracts throughout his tenure.
Baalke was fired in January following a disastrous 2024 season that saw key players underperform, including a couple of his own free agents signed that offseason. Baalke’s impact is still having an effect today as the Jaguars new regime slowly works away from that era of the franchise.
On Wednesday, general manager James Gladstone released wide receiver Gabe Davis after one season. The former Buffalo Bill signed a three-year, $39 million contract that included $24 million in guaranteed money. The Jaguars will take on over $20 million in dead cap after his release.
The signing was one of the worst in recent team history. Davis significantly underperformed with just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns along with multiple drops. Simply put, he was ineffective and not a fit within the franchise.
With Davis out of the fold, the Jaguars can focus on getting effective playmakers on the field. Brian Thomas Jr. will remain the fixture of their passing game while Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and first-round pick Travis Hunter will be battling for targets. Davis was unlikely to see the field much if at all and the release offers him an opportunity to find a new home and garner more attention in the passing game.
Davis has remained a popular fixture amongst fans following his incredible four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 postseason during his time with the Bills. Baalke seemingly had hoped he would return to that type of playmaking ability but it’s apparent that hasn’t been the case for sometime.
Now, Davis will be a coveted No. 3 receiver who can help out in the possession game where he can utilize his size and frame to be a possible chain-mover. The Jaguars will likely utilize any of Hunter, Brown or Washington in that role, as well as tight end Brenton Strange. Together, the group remains one of the best in the AFC South.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the Davis news @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the Davis news by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.