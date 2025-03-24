Jaguars' Glaring Weakness is Weighing the Team Down
The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent most of their first offseason under new leadership, addressing their many roster needs. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has focused primarily on improving the Jaguars' subpar offensive line, arguably the team's biggest weakness.
Inconsistency along the offensive line has seriously hampered the Jaguars' offense over the past two seasons, especially this past season. The unit's lackluster performances factored into quarterback Trevor Lawrence's injury-plagued season, as he had been sacked at an alarming rate.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the National Football League following each team's early offseason moves. Edholm ranked the Jaguars as the 30th-best team in the league, even after their offseason acquisitions.
"The new regime of GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen has been busy incrementally upgrading problem areas from last season, including the secondary, offensive line, and receiving corps. There weren't many moves you'd categorize as franchise-altering, but the sum of the parts feels like an upgrade in personnel," Edholm said.
"Trading Christian Kirk inside the division was an interesting move, but the Jaguars aren't in a place near the top of the conference where they have to stress about former players coming back to bite them. The focus from here until training camp feels like it should be on bolstering a bad defense. I'm curious how many more moves Jacksonville can make between now and then to help that side of the ball."
Although signing offensive lineman Patrick Mekari could be a productive signing for Jacksonville, the Jaguars have not made any monumental moves this offseason. Jacksonville has reason to believe they will improve a decent amount with a better offensive line around Lawrence.
However, the Jaguars' issues are much more profound than their offensive line. They are now thin at wide receiver and could use another tight end. They have numerous holes in their defense that will continue to be exposed until fixed. Luckily, they have several ways to fix things.
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Jaguars have one of the top picks in the draft. After years of questionable decisions in the draft and free agency, the Jaguars must get things right now.
