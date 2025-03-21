Jaguars' Offseason Moves Receive Mixed Reactions
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired one of the youngest general managers in league history when they hired James Gladstone earlier this offseason. While the Jaguars have high hopes for them and it is extremely early in his tenure, one of his offseason moves has already come into question.
Matt Bowen of ESPN listed the Jaguars' signing of cornerback Eric Murray as arguably the most head-scratching decision of any moves made this offseason in the National Football League.
"The Jaguars signing safety Eric Murray [is the biggest head-scratching move]. He can play in split-field coverages, and Murray has the demeanor to operate near the line of scrimmage. Plus, he can contribute to all four core special teams units. But with only three interceptions in 124 career games, the Jags overpaid for the 31-year-old on a three-year, $22.5 million deal," Bowen said.
Lindsey Thiry of ESPN also believes the addition of Murray may have been a bad deal for the Jaguars. Thiry noted the amount of money the Jaguars are paying him as why the move may have been a misstep.
"The Jaguars signing Murray. The Jags needed to upgrade their defense, especially at secondary after ranking among the league's worst against the pass in 2024. However, this three-year, $22.5 million price tag seems steep given Murray's lack of production. Perhaps first-year general manager James Gladstone and Coen value Murray's intangibles and versatility more than his ability to make plays on the ball," Thiry said.
Field Yates of ESPN agrees that the addition of Murray is questionable at best. Murray noted the fact that the Jaguars addressed their cornerback position by adding two players who are old by NFL standards. While their experience is valuable, they may have a short shelf life in Jacksonville.
"The Jaguars signing Murray. He was very solid for the Texans last season and will help remake the Jaguars' secondary, but it's surprising Jacksonville filled two secondary gaps with players who will be 30 or older when the season begins (former [Dallas] Cowboys nickel corner Jourdan Lewis being the other). A lower-tier value like this isn't crippling, but I thought Jacksonville might lean younger under new leadership," Yates said.
