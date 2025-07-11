Gus Bradley's Jaguars Tenure Earns Unwelcome Ranking
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some bad luck with the head coach role this century.
The Jaguars are one of a few teams to have multiple head coaches listed on a recent ranking of poor hires; one is obvious in Urban Meyer, who only lasted 13 games before the NFL chewed him up and spit him out onto a Fox Sports Desk.
The other one is not nearly as bad or embarrassing to the franchise, city and sport like Meyer was, but he did have some trouble as the franchise's leader.
In a recent ranking from CBS Sports on the worst head coaches of the century, former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley found himself at No. 14.
"Monte Kiffin once called Bradley a "once-in-a-lifetime coach," and the latter looked the part as an ascending assistant under Pete Carroll during the construction of the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense circa 2012. The infrastructure wasn't nearly as formidable in Jacksonville, however, and he ultimately left town with one of the worst winning percentages in NFL history," CBS said.
Bradley finished with a 14-48 record as head coach, giving him a winning percentage of just.226. Bradley never won more than five seasons, having four consecutive seasons with double-digit losses before being fired and replaced by Doug Marrone.
"Here, we're recognizing some of the worst hires of this century, not in the spirit of kicking flops while they're down so much as showcasing just how often teams and coaches have to fail before they get it right. Think the Detroit Lions, who appear multiple times on this list, but now employ one of the most feared leaders in the game," CBS said.
"Some of these men are still well respected around the NFL. Some of them have already parlayed big falls into big rebounds. But all of them, at one point or another, went through the ringer as head coaches of the last 25 years,"
This is where Bradley falls after a decade-plus since he was hired as a head coach for the first and likely only time.
Since being fired by the Jaguars, Bradley spent four years with the Los Angeles Chargers as defensive coordinator, one year in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders, three years as a coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, and is now as the assistant head coach with the San Francisco 49ers.
Bradley is well-liked and respected; he just was not a quality NFL head coach, and both him and the Jaguars have found greener pastures since his loss-filled tenure.
