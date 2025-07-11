Urban Meyer's Jaguars Tenure Receives Another Lowlight Accolade
A few years removed from the Urban Meyer circus, people are still enamored with the NFL's most recent coaching masterclass in incompetence.
The Jacksonville Jaguars had to spend multiple years pulling themselves out of the depths that Meyer dragged them down to during his 13-game cosplay as a professional football coach.
In fact, the argument can be made that Meyer is the worst head coach in the history of the entire league, if not in any of the major four sports leagues in general.
In a review by CBS Sports of the worst head coaching hires of the century, Meyer took the clear top spot -- a reflection of this point.
"Desperate for rejuvenation, the Jaguars looked past Meyer's history of fielding troubled talents at Florida and Ohio State, instead focusing on his three national championships. It took but a few months for the trouble to follow Meyer to the NFL," CBS Sports said.
"Despite inheriting No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, he made it just 13 games before ownership pulled the plug. The worst part wasn't the losses but the scandals sandwiched between them, none greater than a seemingly flirtatious trip to the bar -- captured in viral video -- while the rest of the team flew home from a defeat."
This isn't the first time Meyer has landed on such a list, and chances are it is far from the last time as well.
Meyer compiled a 2-11 record in his lone season as Jaguars' head coach, finishing with the shortest tenure in Jaguars' history and tied for the fourth shortest tenure of any NFL coach in the league's history.
"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement after firing Meyer.
The Jaguars have moved on from the Meyer mistake, but it is unlikely the history books will ever forgive him for his short tenure.
