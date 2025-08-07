Why Jaguars Star Has Hall of Fame Potential
Coming off of a 4-13 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately need a bounce back season in the worst way. Since their playoff appearance during the 2022 season, the past two years have been a nightmare to say the least. Trevor Lawrence hasn't looked like himself, while also dealing with injuries over that span as well.
There's always excitement around training camp for every team. With a new general manager and head coach in place, fans are expecting the Jaguars to hit the ground running and produce on offense. One lone bright spot from last season was the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr, their No.23 overall pick from 2024.
Thomas had a ridiculous rookie season, posting 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also being named to the Pro Bowl. The Jaguars have a star wide receiver on their team, one with the potential to become one of the league's best within a few years if everything goes well.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports named one likely future Hall of Famer for each NFL team, listing Thomas as the Jaguars' candidate.
Brian Thomas Jr named Jaguars most likely future Hall of Famer
Here's what DeArdo had to say regarding his pick for Thomas.
"He's young, but Thomas' rookie season was good enough to warrant him a spot on this list. He was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards-per-catch. Thomas ended the season on a high note; he averaged seven catches and 96.4 yards per game while catching five touchdowns over that span."
Thomas receiving this type of praise early in his career is certainly something to monitor. Will he be able to put up an encore? It's certainly possible. Coen had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, constantly getting them the ball. The other factor to consider here is the arrival of Travis Hunter.
Hunter was named a starting receiver and a backup cornerback in the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart, meaning he'll likely share the field more with Thomas than on defense. Two dynamic outside receivers, along with Dyami Brown out of the slot, defenses will have trouble covering all of them.
It's still very early, but if Thomas can consistently be one of the top receivers in the game, he'll be in these talks when it's all said and done.
